A Piedmont physician discusses the importance of getting the flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic

As we enter the flu season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, physicians are stressing the importance of getting the flu vaccine even more now.

Dr. Jemese Richards- Boyd says 2020 is definitely not the year to consider opting out of getting the flu vaccine. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed our everyday routines and she says if we’re not careful things won’t be going back to normal anytime soon.

Dr. Richards-Boyd is a primary physician at a Piedmont office in Phenix City. She says anyone experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms will have to go to Urgent Care before coming to her office.

Because the symptoms are so similar, Urgent Care would need to give the patient a COVID-19 test to determine which virus they have. She says it is possible for someone to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Both viruses can cause a respiratory viral infection which is why Dr. Richards-Boyd says the flu vaccine could be a huge life saver for many during the pandemic.

“If a person were to get both the flu virus as well as COVID-19 that increases their risk tremendously especially if they already have preexisting conditions it’s a very increased risk of being hospitalized, trouble breathing just all those severe symptoms you’ve heard about before, but just imagine it far worse as well as increase risk of death,” Dr. Griffin said.

Dr. Richards-Boyd says the flu vaccine does not prevent someone from getting COVID-19.

The flu vaccine does take about two weeks for the body to develop an immune response and memory against a flu virus, which is why Doctor Richards-Boyd says it’s important to get the flu shot as soon as possible knowing that folks may be traveling to celebrate upcoming holidays.

Precautions to take to prevent the flu are similar to COVID-19. Dr. Richards-Boyd says you should continue social distancing and washing your hands frequently.