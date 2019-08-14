A positively lovely mystery is unfolding in Smiths Station as supportive signs pop up overnight

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) A positively lovely mystery is unfolding in the Smiths Station community.

Overnight, signs with messages of love and support were placed all over the community.

Wednesday morning commuters heading to work, school or to run errands were greeted with uplifting sayings:

You are worthy of love

Don’t give up

You matter

Your mistakes do not define you

News 3 has reached out to Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland to see if he knows who is behind the signs.

For now, it’s enough to know a person or a group of people care.