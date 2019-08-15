A Russell County Commissioner looks to launch an investigation following

A Russell County commissioner proposes launching an investigation into the misuse of a county credit card.

Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed says a former employee was pulled over in Lee County in late July. Reed says that individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance, eluding police, and resisting arrest.

The incident was never reported or brought before the commission, according to Reed.He adds that same person allegedly used the county credit card after leaving his county job.



Reed says that individual should not have had access to the county’s credit card.. and he wants to open an investigation to find out how he got access to the card and how much he allegedly spent.

“All of us commissioners, we are bonded and we are responsible. I feel like we should have some type of investigation to find out how much money was charged in this particular credit card, Russell County Commission credit card,” Reed said.

“It seem like some commissioners if you ask me are trying to hide something or cover up something, but I want to call for a full investigation to get to the bottom of this.”

Reed says the credit card had a limit of $25-thousand dollars.