TODAY: Saturday is looking great with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature more sunshine, but some clouds will around from time to time as the first of 2 fronts approaches the region. The first front come through late Sunday and will cool us down slightly heading into Monday.

MONDAY: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some stray showers possible, but most of you will remain dry. The 2nd front comes through Monday and that will help drop our temperatures quite a bit for Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and thanks to that 2nd front, highs both days will only reach the low to mid 60s, close to 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Overnight lows will be down in the 30s, so time to break out the sweaters and jackets! There could also be some frost around!

THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: We’ll continue to lots of sunshine with a few clouds passing through on Thursday, but looks like another good weekend will be on tap. Temperatures will rebound somewhat, managing to get into the low 70s by Friday.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued its final advisory for post-Tropical Cyclone Karl down around Central America. Elsewhere, no other tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian