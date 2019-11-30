A tribute to east Alabama’s favorite bondsmen from the reporter he called “Lizzy-B”

I was touched when Jimmy Henderson’s family reached out and asked me to write a tribute for him. I’ve known Jimmy for more than two decades. We shared such a special friendship and long ago he named me “Lizzy-B” and the name stuck. He always protected me and I adored him. We spent hours standing on the Lee Co. Justice Center parking lot laughing, talking about life and our families or the latest story I was digging on. His advice mattered and his good opinion of me was cherished. Jimmy’s sudden passing has devastated so many including myself.

Here are my words for Jimmy…

Jimmy Henderson, the only man who looked good in a mustard yellow t-shirt, passed away Wednesday due to complications from heart surgery, ironic considering Jimmy’s heart was nearly perfect in acts of goodwill he shared with family, friends, and strangers. He was 62.

Jimmy was larger than life. He had swagger, confidence, and chewed gum with a purpose with his Cheshire cat grin. He lived a full life devoted to his Lord and Savior, his prêtty, blue-eyed, sharp-witted soulmate Kim Bell and countless family and friends.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his precious Granddaughter Aria and his father Billy Ray Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Watkins (Matt), mother Jackie Henderson, fiancée Kim Bell, brother Ray Henderson (Cathy), sister Amy Banks (Harold) and his niece and nephews. Other special people in his life are his granddaughter Morgan Sides, step-son Brian Richardson and of course none other than Toot the Dog.

Jimmy spoke southern “Waffle House” as a love language. He used baby, honey, brother as terms of endearment. You felt special if Jimmy gave you a nickname. Betcha’ Jimmy is charming the angels in Heaven right now and calling his beloved God “The Big Guy.”

Jimmy loved to talk. He was a better listener. He liked a good cigar. But when it came to compliments – he didn’t blow smoke up your wazoo. He was real, salt-of-the-earth with a backbone. If he liked you, you deserved it. He didn’t sweat the small stuff and reminded you to do the same. He was a friend in front of your back and, more importantly, behind it.

Jimmy spent more than two decades, forming the best bonding company in east Alabama. AAAa Bonding serves Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, and Russell County. You can call them 24/7 at 334-745-6666 (Jimmy never missed an opportunity to advertise). Jimmy was highly respected by every law enforcement agency and detention center he worked with. He was honest and a man of his word.

Jimmy’s life work was spent helping those at rock bottom escape jail cells, legally and emotionally. It was his ministry. A calling from God or “The Big Guy” who like Jimmy, has a soft spot for the underdog. Jimmy helped those who society frowned upon. He was the only Auburn fan I knew who genuinely cared for Harvey Updyke because he took the time to get to know him. Jimmy’s most beautiful quality was not judging a book by the title. Jimmy read the chapters. He didn’t edit out the bad, he simply chose to underline the good.

Jimmy used his cash, time, and connections to help many lost souls find a better life for themselves and their families. Several escaped bars permanently because Jimmy handed them a key. Jimmy did a lot of good for a lot of people and felt kind deeds should be done with intention, not for attention.

Jimmy was taken far too soon from our world. Rest in peace, brother. Thanks for reading all of our chapters and helping us write a new one or two. Until we hear you call our nickname again, you will be forever missed and remembered for much more than those mustard yellow t-shirts. We are grateful to “The Big Guy” for having known you.

Written with deepest condolences to Jimmy’s family,

Elizabeth “Lizzy-B” White

Visitation for Jimmy Henderson will be Sunday at Jeffcoat – Trant Funeral home in Opelika from 5 pm to 8 pm central time. Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 pm central time.