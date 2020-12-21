A Warm Start, But Cold Ending To The Week!

MONDAY: Monday morning will start out cloudy with some patchy fog, and a morning low of 43. By the afternoon, clouds should be clearing out, and if we see enough sunshine, could make it up to 60.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a really nice day with above average temperatures. Lows will bottom out at 41, while the afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with a high of 62.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see some overnight clouds move through, then a brief period of seeing some sunshine, before the clouds return ahead of our next system. Low Wednesday morning will be about 41, and afternoon highs should reach about 63. We could see some showers late Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a transition day. Early Thursday morning, we have a line of showers that will move through ahead of a cold front, that once it passes, will start to usher in some much cooler air. Thursday’s high will probably occur in the wee hours of the morning, while temperatures will drop throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Although we’ll see lots of sunshine, Friday will be a rather chilly day. Lows Friday morning will be about 30, while the afternoon highs will only top out at 45. Factor in a breeze of 10 to 15 mph, and wind chills might not make it out of the 30’s!

SATURDAY: Saturday morning will be really cold with temps bottoming out around 26. Highs will only get up to about 49. But, we will see lots of sunshine!

SUNDAY: Sunday will start out pretty decent, but clouds and some rain returns by the afternoon.

Catch Meteorologist Cody Nickel at 5am and 6am for the latest on your Christmas forecast.

Have a great week and Merry Christmas! Brian