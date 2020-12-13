 

A weak front will move into the area overnight and will spoil Sunday’s weather forecast.

Not much has changed since yesterday. Cloudy skies are dominating the area, and a weak front will move into the region throughout the next few hours. Associated with this will be light rain and cloudy conditions. It may feel a bit muggy out there as we go through the evening as patchy rain could stick around until morning in some areas. This weak front will have temperatures hovering around the 60-degree mark for much of tomorrow as it transitions into a stationary front. Monday is a different story as a cold front moves into the area. Thunderstorms will be possible, and the first alert weather team will keep an eye out for any storms that may do so. Following this will be lower temperatures and a clear Tuesday.  

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 57°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 57°

Sunday

70° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 70° 56°

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 63° 41°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 46°

Wednesday

57° / 37°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 57° 37°

Thursday

53° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 30°

Friday

57° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 57° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

61°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
61°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

2 AM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

3 AM
Showers
60%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Foggy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

6 PM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

7 PM
Showers
40%
64°

63°

8 PM
Showers
50%
63°

64°

9 PM
Showers
40%
64°

