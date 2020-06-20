A white mob destroyed Tulsa’s “Black Wall Street” a century ago, descendants still feel the trauma



TULSA, Okla. (CBS News) – We may soon have new evidence of one of the worst race massacres in United States history, when scientists excavate a possible mass grave in Tulsa, Okahoma. The killings happened more than five decades after enslaved people learned they were free.

Last month marked 99 years since a white mob burned a wealthy black community to the ground.

An estimated 300 black men, women and children were killed. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca went to Tulsa in December. He now has an update, as the city continues to grapple with the past.

Brenda Nails Alford’s grandparents survived the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but their multiple businesses in the Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood did not.

“You’re successful, you have your homes, you have your businesses and all of a sudden you don’t. It’s devastating,” says Alford.

In the 1920s Greenwood was referred to as “Black Wall Street” because it had many successful black-owned businesses. The violence began in May 1921, when a white mob clashed with several armed black men who had gathered to protect a shoe shiner unjustly accused of assaulting a white woman.

“We lost our economic base, we lost the opportunity to have generational wealth,” says Alford.

Photojournalist Kavin Ross feels the same. His great-grandfather also survived the massacre, but his Juke Joint in Greenwood was destroyed. “My family loss the legacy and spirit of entrepreneurship,” says Ross. “A freeway sits upon my inheritance today.”

We first met Ross in December, and caught up with him again Thursday ahead of President Trump’s rally. On that day, he was wearing a Make Greenwood Great again shirt. When asked if he believed that was a possibility, Ross said, “We might not have the bricks and mortar of yesteryear but in our hearts we know what was here. And it’s hopeful.”

In July, archaeologists plan to excavate a cemetery in Tulsa where evidence has been found of a possible mass grave.

For decades, the murders were forgotten by history, but in recent years, descendants and scientists have worked to uncover the truth, which includes the greatness of Black Wall Street before the murders.

Anthropologist and Fullbright Specialist Marlon Hall is studying what Greenwood was before it was set on fire. “These Black folk were able to, even in the face of injustice and post slavery economics, find some way to turn pain into possibility,” says Hall.

“Trauma still lingers in the social, spiritual, political, economic consciousness,” says Hall. “So what’s next is for us to remember beyond the trauma who Black Wall Street was. And how they did it. And to push the story forward.”

The story currently shows disparity lingers. Data analyzed by human rights watch found that black residents in Tulsa are 2.3 times more likely to be arrested than white residents. The unemployment rate for black Tulsans is more than two times the rate of white Tulsans and citywide, the black poverty rate is 34 percent compared to the white poverty rate of 13 percent.

But Hall believes knowing about Black Wall Street can help inspire future generations. “I believe that black Tulsans are in the infant phase of their evolution and transformation,” says Hall. “The potential of Tulsa and the black community there ain’t dead.”

Descendant Brenda Nails Alford is on the Centennial Commission in Tulsa, which is planning to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the massacre next year. She believes educating the community on what happened here is crucial to moving forward.