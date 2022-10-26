This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — When it comes to Halloween, costumes and candy are not the only thing pedestrians worry about. Halloween is known as one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), “child pedestrians are three times more likely to be struck on Halloween than any other day.”

“Halloween falls on a Monday this year, it’s likely festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We encourage people who are out celebrating this weekend and on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

Here are some safety tips from AAA to remind drivers to expect more pedestrians on the road:

Motorists

Wear your seatbelts and drive slowly through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit gives you time to react to children who may dart out in front of you.

Avoid distractions while driving, such using your phone.

Drive sober. According NHTSA, approximately one-third of car accidents in the United States involve drunk drivers. If you plan to drink any alcohol, designate a sober driver for the rest of the night.

Trick-or-Treaters or Pedestrians

Be aware of oncoming traffic and use traffic signals and crosswalks properly.

Always walk facing traffic if sidewalks are not available.

Wear light-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material for the best visibility. Avoid anything that obstructs your view.

Walk in familiar neighborhoods and never go into a stranger’s house.

Parents

Walk with your children as they go collect their candy. Make sure to show them where it is safe to cross.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks to help your child see and be seen by drivers.

