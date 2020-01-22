AAA joins law enforcement, Georgia officials to promote “Move Over” law awareness

(WRBL)- AAA wants to remind you to move over for law enforcement, road crews, and tow truck drivers.

AAA is announcing its new “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign in Georgia. AAA’s efforts are a way to bring attention to Georgia’s “Move Over’ law.

The law requires drivers to slow down and move over when they encounter first responders, road crews, and tow trucks along multi-lane highways.

Alabama also has a move over law as well.

If you’re curious where the law stands in other states, AAA offers a break down of state-by-state move over laws on its website.