COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During the final week of early voting, the two candidates who want to be governor or making pushes to get every possible voter to the polls.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are appealing to their supporters to vote early and not wait until the Nov. 8 election.

They are both making the traditional campaign stops. Kemp is campaigning with the confidence of someone who is leading by 5 or more points in most polls.

Abrams is pushing election officials for more polling hours in Albany and Richmond County.

More than 1.6 million Georgians have cast ballots.

WRBL asked both Kemp and Abrams if the last week of voting could change the outcomes because nearly a quarter of the electorate has already cast ballots.

Their answers were interesting.

Stacey Abrams:

“I think every vote counts. And we don’t know what’s going to happen this week. However, I would love for last week to be the predictor of what’s to come. We have seen record turnout among voters, especially low-propensity voters. We have seen records set by black men as voters. So, across the board, we have seen dramatic increases that bely what polls have been telling us. And, so yes, I believe what we are seeing is a predicate to what is to come but we don’t know.”

Gov. Brian Kemp:

“I think things are baked in from where the issues are, but there are still undecided voters out there. We are working hard to make sure we continue to spread the message of what this great team has done over the last four years, what we want to do and what our vision is for the next four years. And we got to do that for seven and a half more days. We are excited and we are seeing great crowds everywhere we are going. You know, Georgians want to vote for somebody who’s working hard and going to work hard for them the next four years. And that’s what we are going to do the next seven and half days.”