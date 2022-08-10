ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19.

Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday.

The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.

Floyd says Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms.

He says Abrams is isolating at home and looks forward to resuming her travel schedule as soon as possible.