Actor Beau Bridges has taken a liking to Columbus: ‘It is a beautiful place and very welcoming’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) A $3 million independent film starring Hollywood actor Beau Bridges will finish filming Wednesday night in Columbus, Neon Highway.

The production has been working in and around Columbus for nearly three weeks. Monday. Bridges sat down with members of the Columbus media and talked about the film and Columbus.

The Fountain City and the surrounding area have made quite the impression on Bridges, who with his wife, Wendy, reside in Los Angeles.

“The Chattahoochee River is so beautiful,” he said. “I took a long walk there with my wife this morning. That was really cool.”

The local area has been ideal for this family-friendly production.

“It is a beautiful place and very welcoming to our whole company,” Bridges said.

And on days he’s not on set, Bridges has been exploring the Chattahoochee Valley.

“You have some great restaurants here. Italian, Japanese,” Bridges said.

Line producer Stratton Leopold mentioned an Indian restaurant, Taste of India, that they had tried.

“Oh, you got to tell me that one,” Bridges said. “I haven’t done that one. And I am a vegan so I think I will go for that Indian restaurant.”

Bridges has been seen at Trevioli’s at the Rapids and Epic downtown.

But one place really made an impression – the Columbus State University-owned Pasaquan near Buena Vista..

“That’s pretty interesting,” he said. “What bizarre art-filled place that is. And we walked around there.”

Neon Highway is a $3 million independent film in which Bridges plays a washed-up country music singer who helps a down-on-his-luck young singer song writer, played by Rob Mayes. It is a $3 million production scheduled for release later this year.

Executive producer Craig Miller is a Columbus native and Hardaway High School graduate.

Bridges has played roles in movies that have leaned heavily on music, “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” in which he starred with his brother, Jeff, being one. But this one has required a different level of musical work.

The 79-year-old Bridges and the crew have spent a lot of time at the recording studio at the Loft, downtown. And he’s been filming with a historic guitar.

“It has been played by the likes of John Lennon, by Neil Young, by George Harrison. And now, humbly, by me. … Strumming it a little bit.”

Bridges, who appeared in films with his father, Lloyd, has his son, Zeke, acting in Neon Highway.