COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Actor Dulé Hill — best known for his roles in “Psyched” and “West Wing” — had an interesting take on race and Georgia politics Tuesday night in Columbus.

The 47-year-old Hill made a campaign appearance for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Columbus on Wednesday night.

After the rally, WRBL asked Hill about the U.S. Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker and the fact that two black men were on the ballot for such a powerful political position.

His response: “You know, sometimes people do things and then there’s a reaction to things. And I feel that the candidate that was offered up in response to Senator Warnock, was a reaction. It wasn’t like, ‘This is a great idea. This person really believes and can articulate and speak on the issues that we are passionate about and could really relate to the citizenry about it.’ I feel that it was more about ‘He looks just like the other guy. They won’t know the difference.’ But we are, I believe we’re smarter than that.”