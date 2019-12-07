Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82

LOS ANGELES, CA. (AP) -Tony and Emmy-winning actor Ron Leibman has died at age 82 following an illness.

Leibman won his Tony for playing Roy Cohn in “Angels in America.” He appeared in numerous films including “Norma Rae” and “Slaughterhouse-Five,” and on television was known for playing the character of Rachel’s father, Dr. Leonard Green.

He also won an Emmy award in 1979 for the CBS series “”Kaz.” Leibman’s agent in Los Angeles, Robert Attermann, said the actor died on Friday after an illness.

A person who knew the actor said the illness was pneumonia.