Additional West Nile Virus samples identified in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Mosquito Control has identified positive West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito samples in the east Savannah and the Islands area.

This is in addition to the positive samples identified last week in southeast Chatham County.

The Chatham County Mosquito Control will continue to increase abatement efforts and treat all areas of Chatham County for mosquitoes.

Residents should expect to see Mosquito Control’s low flying, yellow helicopters on a regular basis throughout the county.

There are some efforts residents can make to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites.

Chatham County Mosquito Control offers the following tips:

Eliminate standing water around home and in the yard

Tip & toss containers after every rain, once a week

Tightly cover water storage containers including buckets, cisterns & rain barrels

Dump out standing water in flowerpots, planters, wading pools, children’s toys & pet dishes

Clean out gutters, remove piles of leaves

Dispose of any old tires, bottles, cans, or items that may hold water

Keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitoes

Participate in community cleanup days

By helping to limit potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, every resident can contribute to reducing the nuisance caused by mosquitoes and stop the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases.

Residents are always encouraged to follow the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention: