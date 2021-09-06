Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

FILE – In this July 17, 2000 file photo, Father Mychal Judge, a chaplain with the New York City Fire Department, stands at the shore before a service where 230 candles were lit for the July 17, 1996 victims of TWA Flight 800, at Smith Point Park in Shirley, N.Y. Judge left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death.

Some of Judge’s many admirers argue he should be considered for sainthood, with a new initiative to be launched in the coming days.

Some depict him as a reason why the U.S. Catholic church should be more welcoming to LGBTQ people.

A gay man, he ministered to vulnerable populations such as homeless persons and people with addiction or HIV/AIDS.

Judge rushed to the scene when the World Trade Center was attacked, and was killed by debris from the falling south tower as he prayed for rescuers and victims.