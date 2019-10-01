ADOC investigating apparent suicide at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer from Sept. 26.

Marco Dewayne Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham, was found hanging from the light fixture in his cell around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to ADOC. Tolbert’s cellmate alerted the prison staff and he was taken to the medical unit.

While health care staff tried to save him, they were unsucessful, ADOC officials said.

Tolbert was in jail to serve a life sentence for a 2011 assault 2nd conviction out of Jefferson County, according to ADOC.

Now, Tolbert’s death is under investigation.