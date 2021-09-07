ADOC weekly report on COVID-19

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections has released it’s weekly report on COVID-19.

The ADOC has confirmed that 17 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 3:

Donaldson Correctional Facility (Bessemer, Alabama) – 1 inmate

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 12 inmates

Elmore Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 3 inmates

Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – 1 inmate

Newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.

1,958 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, 52 of which remain active.

The ADOC is in the process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates who wish to receive a vaccine.

The ADOC has confirmed that no additional inmates have participated in the vaccination process as of September 3.

A total of 11,517 inmates have received a vaccination through the Department as of September 3.

The ADOC has also, as of September 3, received 929 inmates who were all fully vaccinated prior to ADOC intake.

18 additional staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19 as of September 3:

Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – 2 staff members

Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – 3 staff members

Childersburg Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Childersburg, Alabama) – 1 staff member

Criminal Justice Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – 4 staff members

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility – 1 staff member

Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – 1 staff member

Hamilton Aged & Infirmed (Hamilton, Alabama) – 1 staff member

Holman Correctional Facility – 1 staff member

Red Eagle Community Work Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – 1 staff member

St. Clair Correctional Facility (Springville, Alabama) – 1 staff member

Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – 1 staff member

Ventress Correctional Facility (Clayton, Alabama) – 1 staff member

These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members.

Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.

57 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. 1,114 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC has completed its scheduled process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and contracted staff who wished to receive a vaccine through the Department. As we continue the inmate vaccination process, staff members still have the option to get vaccinated at one of our facilities if they so desire.

The ADOC has confirmed that no additional staff members have voluntarily participated in this process as of September 3.

A total of 879 staff members have received a vaccination through the Department to date. Please note that facility-level vaccination data only reflects how many ADOC staff members have received the vaccine through the Department – it does not include staff who have received a vaccine through a community provider.