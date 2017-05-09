ADPH continue investigation into Norovirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama health officials say norovirus is likely to blame for an illness outbreak at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McIntyre, said in a statement Tuesday an investigation continues. But norovirus was detected in three people associated with the outbreak.

The department says it’s still trying to determine how the illness was introduced into the tournament and spread.

The agency says as many as 30 people with teams from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee were affected last week during a Southern States Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

The league says each of eight teams had at least one player or coach affected, and some had multiple victims.

The Health Department says patients suffered from problems including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps and lethargy.

The ADPH gives some specific control measures to stop the spread of Norovirus: