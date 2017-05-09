ADPH continue investigation into Norovirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama health officials say norovirus is likely to blame for an illness outbreak at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.
The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McIntyre, said in a statement Tuesday an investigation continues. But norovirus was detected in three people associated with the outbreak.
The department says it’s still trying to determine how the illness was introduced into the tournament and spread.
The agency says as many as 30 people with teams from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee were affected last week during a Southern States Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
The league says each of eight teams had at least one player or coach affected, and some had multiple victims.
The Health Department says patients suffered from problems including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps and lethargy.
The ADPH gives some specific control measures to stop the spread of Norovirus:
- Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, or preparing food.
- Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating.
- Ill people should not prepare food for 3 days after they stop having symptoms.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces, after contact with a sick person, with bleach cleaner or 5 to 25 tablespoons of bleach in 1 gallon of water.
- Wash clothing, sheets and towels after contact with sick person, with soap in the washing machine for the longest cycle, and put items in the dryer.