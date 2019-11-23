Advocate pushing Trump to move forward with ban on e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health advocates are encouraging President Donald Trump to move forward with a federal ban on thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.
Trump met today with medical experts, health advocates and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping.
Electronic cigarette use by teenagers has surged, but federal authorities have not finalized a plan for regulating e-cigarettes.
Trump’s meeting comes as some states begin to take action in response to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products.