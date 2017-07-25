Aflac celebrates corporate social responsibility

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Members of the Aflac team says it’s their responsibility to make Columbus a better place to live.

“Cooperate social responsibility is all of our responsibility, we are a great business in Aflac and what we want to do, is we want to make sure that our employees are apart of making sure that their communities are great as well,” says Teresa White, President Aflac.

In an effort to make sure communities are great, Aflac donated almost $12,000 in scholarships to students at Columbus State University.

One scholarship recipient says this will help her live the american dream.

As an American immigrant coming into the United States at such a young age there’s always a worry in the back of my mind of how to actually live the American dream and to pursuit higher education” Katie Nguyen, Aflac Scholarship Recipient

Nguyen says paying for school is now one less thing she has to worry about.

“I’m really excited because I can focus on being the best student I can be and the best employee I can be without having to worry about the financial burden it’s going to put on me for pursuing a higher education,” says Katie Nguyen, Aflac Scholarship Recipient.

A company that shows it’s responsibility in helping others.