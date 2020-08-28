Aflac Doctor Duck recalled due to lead concern

Columbus based Communicorp, a subsidiary of insurance giant Aflac, is recalling about 635,500 of its popular ducks.

The recall affects the six inch plush Aflac promotional Doctor Duck. Doctor Duck is white with a yellow beak and feet.  It is dressed in a white lab coat with buttons and a stethoscope.  “Aflac” is printed on the front of the duck’s lab coat.  The plush ducks were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item.

The concern is the buttons on the lab coat worn by the Doctor Duck contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Customers are being advised to dispose of the ducks.

Doctor Duck was sold directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 through July 2020 for between $3 and $5 and distributed as a promotional giveaway item to customers.  

The ducks were made in China.

