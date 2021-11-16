After 41 years, Executive Administrator Karen Jones to retire from Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Karen Jones has worked in the Muscogee County School District for 41 years.

The last 31 of those, Jones has served as the executive administrator to the Board of Education. She is retiring at the end of the month and she was honored by many of those who have worked with her over the years — past and present.

Two former superintendents, Guy Sims and John Phillips lauded her service. Former board members lined up to thank Jones for her service and help.

Jones has worked closely with the board and superintendents for the last three decades. She was called more than once “the glue” that held the district together.

“This has not been a job. It has been a delight to come to work every day,” Jones said before receiving a standing ovation. “Something different. All my wonderful mentors, beautiful educators who love this district as I do.”



This is the final board meeting Jones will attend as a school district employee.