Due to the significant weather threat predicted for Monday afternoon and Monday night Muscogee County Schools have canceled all after-school activities,

On-site after-school care programs, hosted by Columbus Parks and Recreation, have not been cancelled at this time.

Parents should contact their children’s school for further information related to after-school care programs.

The School Board meeting scheduled for today, Monday March 19, will continue at 6:00 p.m. in the Public Education Center.