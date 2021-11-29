After string of mall shootings, experts speak out about safety while shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Following recent mall shootings in the United States, some experts are speaking out about the importance of being prepared if you were ever find yourself in that situation here in the Upstate.

One of those recent mall shootings happened in Durham, North Carolina. Three people were shot and three had other injuries following a shooting on Black Friday.

“One of those is a 10 year old juvenile and they were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” one Durham police officer told media.

The Durham police chief said that the incident happened between two groups of people who knew each other.

Another mall shooting happened in Tacoma, Washington on Black Friday. Police say one man was seriously injured at the city’s largest shopping mall, the Tacoma Mall.

People said they heard multiple shots and no suspects were taken into custody.

“I think we’ve seen violence increase across the country as a whole,” active shooter training expert Chad Ayers said.

Ayers says we’re never exempt from something like that happening in our area.

“There’s a lot of stress across the United States right now, and the holidays can also bring a lot of stress out, where people are trying to provide for their families,” Ayers said.

Ayers says shoppers should do everything they can to be prepared if it were to take place.

“Just being aware of your surroundings and not being stuck on your iPhone or stuck on checking off that Christmas list, but just knowing, if something does go bad, if violence does take place, where is my quickest avenue of escape, because evacuation gives us the best chance to live,” Ayers said.

He says nowadays, people want to get everything on video, but during an active shooter situation doing that could mean risking your life.

“I don’t know if they’re trying to gather evidence for law enforcement, but that’s not your job. Your job is to survive,” Ayers said.

Ayers says it’s just as important for malls to be prepared and to have the proper equipment for emergencies.

“We recommend having bleeding control equipment there, totally different than your basic first aid. Your basic first aid kits have tweezers, your Band-Aids, your eyewash stuff, but we’re looking at ways to stop massive bleeding in that critical window of time,” Ayers explains.

