COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Pop up storms will continue tonight providing much needed rain to our area. We will see this pattern continue tomorrow and Friday as well from the stationary front north of us.

For the Fourth of July weekend, temperatures will rise back up to the lower 90s, but remain below average. Our rain chances also decrease at the same time thanks to a high pressure system replacing the stationary front.

Next week, our temperatures will be in the lower 90s and continue to have a stray or isolated storm due to daytime heating and humidity.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern