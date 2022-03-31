COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was in Columbus Thursday talking about gangs with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

Carr is using his role as the state’s top prosecutor to focus on the state’s growing gang problem.

The attorney general’s Anti-Gang Network is designed for law enforcement from multiple agencies to meet and share information.

,500 gangs around the state of Georgia,” Carr said. “The thing that concerns me most is who is terrorized most often by a gang? It is lower-income racially diverse populations. Everyone needs to know Calvary is coming and deserves to feel safe.”

And the General Assembly has given him another tool to fight gangs.

The General Assembly passed legislation Wednesday that creates a gang prosecution unit in the Attorney General’s Office. Carr says he hopes to have those prosecutors working cases by June.

There were representatives from the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Many of those in attendance deal specifically with the state’s growing gang problem.

“If you heard everything around the room, we are all having the same problem,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “Out of the 159 counties in Georgia, 157 said they have a gang problem. The thing is that sitting around the table, this is where the ideas and solutions come from.”

Carr also talked about that survey in which only two counties in the state said they did not have a gang problem.

“That tells me that two counties are lying,” he quipped.

Mayor Skip Henderson said the network meeting helped illustrate to him that the gang violence problem is a state problem manifesting itself in local communities.

“You hit the nail on the head, it’s happening everywhere,” Henderson said. “We are hyperfocused on Columbus, so it’s good for us to hear some of the other organizations and the resources they bring. Collaboration and conversation are critical. Because if you share information, you share intelligence and we share ideas on how to address some of the gang issues we will have a much better success rate.”