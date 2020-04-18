Ag Secretary Perdue says aid is coming for America’s farmers

WASHINGTON- As each day goes by, farmers are struggling to keep their head over water as commodity prices dwindle. But help could be on the way soon from the federal government.

“We think 16 billion will go directly to producers,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Perdue says he’s close to finalizing a massive aid package for farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

With business closed, demand slashed and commodity prices tanking, Perdue says he’s rushing to get aid out the door to stop the bleeding.

“They’re all suffering there’s no doubt,” said Perdue speaking of all farmers. “We’re trying to be as inclusive as we can be.”

Perdue says the direct payments will be available to nearly all AG producers, including specialty crop farmers who sell to farmers’ markets.

Another $2 billion will go towards purchasing products farmers can’t sell and getting them to food banks.

“It’s really ashamed seeing milk being dumped and other food products being plowed in when there’s other people that can use that,” said Perdue.

Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga supports the plan.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re supporting the home team,” said Huizenga.

But Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says without help for the ethanol industry, the plan falls short.

“Secretary Perdue and the Trump administration need to look at agriculture from a very broad perspective,” said Bustos. “There is so much that needs to be done”

Perdue says the direct payments is just part one of his plan.

“We’ll have a two prong attack,” said Perdue.

He says thanks to the Cares Act , the USDA will have another $14 billion available to assist farmers in July.

Perdue also says he is working with the White House to reduce migrant farm worker pay.

He says it’s become so high some farmers are forced to reduce production.

So far the proposal has received backlash from immigration advocates who say that would only harm those who are essential workers putting their life on the line during a pandemic.