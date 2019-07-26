Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather 101 with the First Alert Weather Team
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Watch Live
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
Business
Entertainment
International
National
Education
Health News
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
$14.5 billion in federal aid funding earmarked for America’s farmer amid Chinese trade war
Top Stories
Warm and breezy today, nice weekend ahead
Sentenced delivered in Deonn Carter murder trial
‘Truly barbaric’: Viral video of dogs warehoused for research raising concerns
Man develops fatal brain infection after swimming in Hope Mills’ Fantasy Lake
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
Community
Calendar
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Crime Watch
Community Focus
Consumer Alerts
Community Watch
Health Watch
Yard Sales
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Tournament
SEC Media Days
SEC Sports
Our Kitchen
About Us
Work With Us
Internship Information
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
FCC Children’s Programming
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WRBL TV Schedule
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Health on Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Keep WRBL
Search
Search
Search
Agriculture
$14.5 billion in federal aid funding earmarked for America’s farmer amid Chinese trade war
Don't Miss
$14.5 billion in federal aid funding earmarked for America’s farmer amid Chinese trade war
Warm and breezy today, nice weekend ahead
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet set for Friday, July 26
Did the Equifax breach leave you exposed? Check your numbers, get $125
New details in Columbus police chase, shot fired by an officer
Viral video: Woman leaves child in car unattended
VIDEO: Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC
Tweets by wrblnews3