Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

NEW YORK (AP) – Investors are fleeing from airline and cruise-line stocks as fear grows that the new virus could spread dramatically beyond China.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and several cruise companies were among the worst performers in the S&P on Monday.

In China, where the virus started, airlines are finally scheduling more seats.