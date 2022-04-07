GEORGIA (WRBL) – A small airplane landed on a busy roadway north of Atlanta Thursday morning. In a picture Kennesaw Police posted to their Facebook page, the plane is in a nose-down position in the median of a divided roadway.

Police said the only person on the plane was the pilot and he is “safe” following the plane’s unexpected landing.

According to the Facebook post from the police department, Cobb Parkway north and southbound lanes are back open. Cobb Parkway Northbound and Southbound between Dobbs Drive and Kennesaw Due West Road are closed for an airplane crash investigation.