11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — 11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), narcotics agents searched a home on West 14th Street in Athens on Wednesday, October 12.

Deputies say 30 grams of crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun were found. The weapon, which was found loaded, is a federal violation of the National Firearms Act, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charles Yarbrough (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Amber Lawson (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Donald Stinnett (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Brenda Wiggins (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachel Lovett (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Montez Robertson (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Charlie Holman (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Beard (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Donnie Collier (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Verna Bass (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephanie Gilbert (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

11 people were arrested as a result of the home search:

Charles Edward Yarbrough, 71, of Athens, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Amber Somone Lawson, 28, of Athens, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and loitering

Verna Bass, Mary Beard, Donnie Collier, Stephanie Gilbert, Charles Holman, Rachel Lovett, Montez Robertson, Donald Stinnett, and Brenda Wiggins were charged with loitering

All 11 people arrested have since been released from the Limestone County Jail.