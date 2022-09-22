GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department has announced the arrest of two men connected to an attempted murder investigation earlier this month.

According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.

An investigation began into the shooting and two suspects were identified. On Sept. 19, 22-year-old Trentavious Key (left) was arrested and a day later, 33-year-old Orlander Dobbins was taken into custody.

Both men were charged with attempted murder and booked into the Etowah County Jail. Dobbins has since bonded out of custody.