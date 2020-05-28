Alabama Adventure general manager meets with health department, confirms reopening with limited capacity

(WIAT) — Alabama Adventure’s general manager, Michael Schwitek, confirmed there was a meeting with the Jefferson County Health Department Wednesday morning, and the opening date for the amusement park will be Saturday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Days ago, officials with the Jefferson County Health Department said certain venues must remain closed until at least June 6. In the meantime, Alabama Adventure staff has been hard at work. Today, in a press release, Schwitek says there have been mixed messages regarding the re-open of the park, but they announced they have the “official green light” to reopen.

We are happy to announce that we have got the official green light from both the State of Alabama and Jefferson County to open on May 30th. To clarify, we are classified as a Water Park and therefore do not fall under the latest restrictions which include many Indoor Entertainment Venues. Michael Schwitek, General Manager of Alabama Adventure

Schwitek says they are “excited” to be opening, but they do not recommend everyone come out at once, considering the health circumstances. The park encourages social distancing and other recommendations for safety purposes provided by the country and the state.

They provided a list of reminders for guests to help them assist in efforts to keep everyone safe while having fun:

Face coverings are recommended

Wash / Sanitize your hands frequently

Refrain from touching one’s face

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or elbow

Sick or vulnerable guests should not visit

Maintain six-foot distancing (except for those who share the same household)

Use cashless purchases whenever possible (purchase tickets in advance)

Limit group sizes to 8 people or less

Please do not move chairs or tables from their current locations.

Schwitek says they have “completely rethought every aspect of the park” to ensure everyone’s safety and they feel confident that the measures they’ve put in place will allow families to have a “fun” escape, close to home while being safe.

Because of the health risks, they encourage people to take their own precautions and decide whether to participate in social activities at this time.

