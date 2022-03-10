IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday that he has “no knowledge” of the Keleen Connell case.

Keleen RaShad Connell was shot and killed by Birmingham police on Feb. 23. An investigation into the case is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, an arm of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Marshall’s comments came following a luncheon held by the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce at Pine Tree Country Club.

After the luncheon, Marshall answered questions from the media, including one from CBS 42 about Connell’s death.

“I have no knowledge,” Marshall said.

Eric Hall, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham who has been demanding answers in the case, said that if a police officer would have been killed in the city instead of Connell, Alabama’s Attorney General would be aware of the case.

Alabama’s “top cop,” Hall said, should be informed every time a police officer in the state kills someone: “It’s his responsibility.”

“If he’s not knowledgeable about this, how many cases have been pushed under the rug in the past?” Hall said.

Top officials in Birmingham have so far been silent regarding Connell’s death. Questions for Mayor Randall Woodfin have been referred to Birmingham Police, who has referred further inquiries to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA, in turn, has said they are not commenting on the case at this time.

Birmingham police have said that officers encountered Keleen Connell in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community at approximately 5:54 p.m on Feb. 23. Police have not commented on how or why Connell’s interaction with police began, but BPD said in a written statement that a foot pursuit of Connell by police led to the 4300 block of Morris Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

“During the interaction, the suspect was shot,” the BPD statement said. Police have not said what Connell was suspected of.

During comments that lasted only 20 seconds, Scott Thurmond, interim chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said the night of Connell’s death that a firearm was found on the scene, but Thurmond did not answer questions from reporters.

A day after Acting Chief Thurmond refused to answer questions from the media, BPD released an additional comment on his behalf.

“It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer-involved shootings,” Thurmond said in the prepared statement. “The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.”

Jade Little, one of Keleen Connell’s best friends, said that the chief’s statement came too late.

“He could’ve said that last night,” Little told CBS 42 at the time.

The Connell family, led by Keleen’s mother Erica, has demanded answers in the case.

On Wednesday, family and friends participated in a vigil and “community healing space” in honor of Keleen Connell.

Richard Rice, one of the family’s attorneys, told CBS 42 after the vigil that so far, the city hasn’t responded to questions about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The family’s legal team would like to sit down with law enforcement to discuss the case, he said.

“We’re also going to be requesting an independent medical report,” Rice told CBS 42.

Rice encouraged anyone with information about what happened to Keleen Connell – including video from the area – to reach out to the family’s attorneys at (205)-618-8733 or rrice@rice-lawfirm.com