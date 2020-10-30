Alabama Attorney General issues COVID-19 voter guidance

A voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 on or after October 29, 2020 may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot under Alabama law. That word from Attorney General Steve Marshall of Alabama.

Marshall issued guidance for Alabama voters today as America prepares to face a general election in the midst of a pandemic.

The guidance, linked below, explains the process by which a voter with COVID-19 may obtain, complete, and submit an emergency absentee voter ballot.

Link to Attorney General COVID-19 Voter Guidance