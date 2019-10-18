Alabama community gathers to pray for abducted child’s safe return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)- Birmingham Police have been working tirelessly to bring Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home.

While people across Alabama wait for good news , some say they’ve decided waiting isn’t enough.

“So you can only imagine what a person is going through with something like this. Our prayer is that whoever has cupcake, that they will return her safe and sound, unharmed. This is what we pray for tonight,” said Brenda Davis, one of many who attended a prayer vigil last night for the abducted three-year-old.

This kidnapping has created a movement of hope, with church members meeting to pray for cupcake and her abductor.

“It hits me to my heart because I have a three-year-old and I could not imagine anything happening to her,” said Jennifer Strickland who also attended the vigil.

Moms like Strickland tell us they see Cupcake in their own children and are hoping wherever she is– she is safe.

“I don’t want to leave her. I was thinking last night… I kept thinking about Cupcake like I hope whoever has got her is taking care of her,” Strickland said.

Jefferson County Commission donated $8,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cupcake’s abductor.

“A lot of people might say, ‘I’m scared. I’m scared to turn her in.’ You put a little incentive behind it, it’ll give a lot of people courage in order to do something,” said Sheila Tyson of the Jefferson County Commission.

Until someone comes forward, the community will be waiting, with heads bowed.

“Just still praying, we’re going to praying every day. We asked each other to pray no matter where you are,” said Davis