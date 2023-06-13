HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Air Force and the Biden administration have yet to announce the permanent location for U.S. Space Command even though Redstone Arsenal was selected by the Air Force as the preferred site in January 2021.

Now two members of Alabama’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, who represents much of North Alabama, and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, are aiming to use the congressional power of the purse to push the Air Force to announce its final decision for the Space Command headquarters.

Rogers chairs the House Armed Services Committee. Aderholt is a veteran member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Monday, in what’s called the “Chairman’s Mark” of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024, Rogers included language that would limit funds used to construct or modify Space Command headquarters operations — until a final headquarters decision is made. The National Defense Authorization Act is the annual U.S. defense policy bill.

Aderholt moved today to push the Air Force into a decision.

In a news release, Aderholt’s office said language is included in the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs fiscal year 2024 spending bill, following a review and approval by the United States Air Force.

During a subcommittee hearing this morning, Aderholt said:

“Now more than ever, the establishment of a permanent Space Command Headquarters remains vital to our national security. The language incentivizes the Secretary of the Air Force to determine the permanent headquarters location as quickly as possible.”

“In this matter, timeliness remains of the utmost importance. I urge the Department to move the headquarters to its preferred permanent location as quickly as possible; however, if the Administration continues to delay, I am relieved that General Dickinson, the SPACECOM Commander, assured the Alabama Delegation that he had no national security concerns about moving the headquarter.”

Space Command is currently based in Colorado Springs and the past few months have seen a push by Colorado lawmakers to keep the command there. Alabama’s political leaders have been pushing back and the new House moves appear related to prior concerns expressed by Alabama lawmakers about continuing construction for Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs.

Rogers’ mark on the NDAA includes this language:

“This section would limit the use of funds to construct or modify facilities for temporary or permanent use by United States Space Command for headquarter operations until the Secretary of the Air Force delivers a report on the selection of a permanent location to the congressional defense committees.”

“The section would also limit the availability of funds made available to the Secretary of the Air Force for travel expenditures until delivery of the report.”



