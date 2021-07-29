Alabama Department of corrections reports uptick in COVID-19 Cases

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in its facilities, 18 of them staff members and of them 9 inmates.

The uptick represents 3 times more COVID-19 positive tests than the 3 previous weeks combined (a total of 8).

All of the new inmate cases come from Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama.

The 18 staff member cases come from the following facilities:

• Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Childersburg, Alabama) – three (3) staff members • Criminal Justice Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – three (3) staff members • Donaldson Correctional Facility (Bessemer, Alabama) – two (2) staff members • Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – one (1) staff member • Elmore Correctional Facility – five (5) staff members • Fountain Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – one (1) staff member • Hamilton Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Hamilton, Alabama) – one (1) staff member • Kilby Correctional Facility (Montgomery, Alabama) – one (1) staff member • Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – one (1) staff member Source: ADOC press release

This uptick in cases coincides with the recent upward swing nationally.

There have been 1,675 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed among the ADOC inmate population, 11 of which remain active. While 10,971 ADOC inmates have been vaccinated to this date.