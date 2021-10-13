 

Alabama Department of Corrections weekly COVID-19 report

Alabama (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) issued its weekly COVID-19 report.

Seven more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2,077 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population throughout the course of the pandemic. Currently 12 cases active.

Seven staff members self-reported a positive COVID-19 test. These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

1,208 COVID-19 cases have been self-reported by staff members throughout the course of the pandemic, 47 cases currently are active.

