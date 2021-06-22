Alabama Department of Public Health to offer vaccine clinics in Phenix City in July

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phenix City during the month of July, at two clinics. One clinic for the first dose of the vaccine and another for the second dose.

The clinic for the first dose of the vaccine will be on July 10, 2021 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1 Nuckols Road. The event will run 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be on July 31, 2021.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinics. The vaccine is open to individuals 12 and older. Parental consent will be required for those aged 12-17.

The ADPH is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine. For more information click here.