Alabama Dept. of Corrections Commissioner taking action to address prison violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)– The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Commissioner, Jeff Dunn today announced immediate actions he is taking to significantly mitigate violence in Alabama’s correctional facilities. An internal task force has been established to examine inmate-on-inmate violence as well as alleged excessive use of force by staff. This comes as a result of recent deaths.

Commissioner Dunn has directed the task force to assess measures including “Tactics and Techniques” reinforcement training programs, health and wellness interventions for correctional officers and staff, additional inmate rehabilitation programs and resources, and the reexamination of enhanced surveillance measures such as the possible use of body cameras by on-duty correctional officers. Dunn has directed the new internal task force to integrate these actions into the ADOC’s three-year strategic plan.

ADOC’s Intelligence and Investigations Division (I&I) is investigating an alleged use of force incident that occurred on November 30 which resulted in an inmate’s death. I&I law enforcement agents were sent to investigate the death of 55 year old Ventress Correctional Facility inmate, Michael Smith of Fairfield, who, after being removed from life support, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Dale Medical Center on December 5 at approximately 7:34 p.m. CST. Smith’s cause of death is pending final autopsy results and the findings from I&I’s ongoing investigation.

A Holman Correctional Facility inmate, 48 year old, Willie Leon Scott, of Birmingham, was pronounced deceased on December 6 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. Scott was serving a sentence of life without parole out of Jefferson County for murder. His injuries were the result of an incident that occurred on December 4 at Holman Correctional Facility. The circumstances related to Scott’s death are also the subject of an ongoing I&I investigation.

“My department is taking swift and substantive action to create safer working and living conditions, better ensure policy adherence, and deter unacceptable behavior by both inmates and ADOC staff,” said ADOC Commissioner Dunn.

“To address use of force concerns, we are implementing an action plan and dispatching ADOC’s Training and Professional Development Division instructors to teach an on-the-job procedure refreshment course within our prisons to our correctional officers,” said Matthew Brand, ADOC Associate Commissioner of Administrative Services. “This action plan also integrates and expands ADOC’s Training, Professional Development, and Leadership Academy.”

“As with any case, we fully are committed to thoroughly and impartially investigating all the facts and allegations surrounding any inmate’s death,” said Arnaldo Mercado, ADOC I&I Director. “Upon completion of these investigations, the I&I Division will refer these matters to the appropriate district attorney’s office for review and consideration. We hold each member of our staff to the highest standards of law enforcement. Any ADOC employee who commits a violation will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Following notification of inmate Smith’s death, Commissioner Dunn directed two corrections officers to be placed on mandatory leave, effective immediately, while I&I’s law enforcement agents investigate the case. While details regarding these cases are limited at this time, additional information will be made available at the conclusion of the investigations.