BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is not too much left of Joanne Valinsky and her son 13-year-old son Bobby’s home along County Road. It was destroyed during Saturday’s EF-1 Tornado.

“We were all in the house when the alert went off on the phone,” said Valinsky. “By the time I got halfway through the trailer to team up with Bobby, it was already moving and shaking.”

This mother and her son suffered severe injuries and broken bones.

“I have 12 staples in the back of my head. I have two ribs broken in two different places, and four ribs cracked,” said Valinsky.

“I had to get a stitch in my elbow, and then I had to get seven stitches in my leg,” said Bobby.

Their injuries were caused after being trapped under pieces of their home, and all of their belongings.

“A desktop PC landed on top of me and trapped me,” said Bobby Burns.

“The microwave hit me,” said Valinsky. “The tables rolled on me. Everything.”

Close friends and neighbors, including Peggy Delatte, spent much of Sunday trying to salvage what is left of this home.

“When I turned into the driveway and saw the debris it was like everything in me was lost, and I was so scared to hear the worst news,” said Delatte. “My tears turned into joy when I found out she and her son made it out okay. I’m trying to help her find important things like her ID, and salvage the sentimental things.”

Although these two are left with very little, it means everything to them that they are still alive.

“I got my boy right here, and he’s got me,” said Valinsky. “Thank you, Jesus.”

If you would like to donate to this family click here.