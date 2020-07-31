Alabama fan who poisoned Toomer’s Corner oaks dies

LOUISIANA (WRBL) – The Alabama football fan notorious for poisoning the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner has died.

According to AL.com, Harvey Updyke passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 71.

Updyke’s son, Bear Updyke, confirmed his father died of natural causes. Updyke was living in Louisiana at the time of his death.

Updyke made national headlines in 2010 when he poisoned Auburn’s famous oaks.

Updyke claimed responsibility for the poisoning by calling in to Paul Finebaum’s radio show in 2011. During the call, Updyke said he had poisoned two of the trees with Spike 80DF following Auburn’s Iron Bowl win over Alabama in November 2010.

In 2013, Updyke pleaded guilty to felony criminal damage to an agricultural facility. He spent more than 70 days in jail.

He was also ordered to pay $800,000 in penalties and restitution.

