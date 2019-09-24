Alabama farmers looking for rain as crop season remains on ‘life support’

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With a lack of rain across the state the last couple of months, farmers across Alabama are begging for rain.

Agriculture remains one of the largest industries in Alabama, so farmers are hoping the damage done by the drought is minimal.

Cattle farmer Rachel Yeargan said managing six farms is easy compared to the battle against Mother Nature.

“I don’t have to start feeding until November when the grass goes dormant, but with it being dry this year I’ve already has to start feeding early,” Yeargan said.

This year, Yeargan is expecting to take a hit in profits due to the drought.

“You just have to adapt and do things that you need to do to make it work to roll into next year,” she said.

Here’s a look at how much money Alabama’s farming industry brings in.

-579,252 people employed in Alabama

-$21.4 billion in wages

-$8.3 billion in taxes collected through these industries

William Birdsong with the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center said this has not been a good year for farmers.

“I call it the life support year,” Birdsong said. “The crops are on life support”

However, Birdsong said farmers are resilient and know the risk going in. Meanwhile, farmers remain optimistic that things will turn around for them.