Alabama gov breaks shoulder after being tripped by her dog

(Gov. Kay Ivey and Missy)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s governor has fractured her shoulder after being tripped at home by her dog.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday that Gov. Kay Ivey is sporting an arm sling after being unintentionally tripped the night before by her rescue dog, Missy.

Ivey says she will not be slowed by the injury and that her mixed-breed dog is doing “just fine.”

Last year, the governor announced she was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and was being treated with radiation.

Her office said in January that scans showed a good response to treatment and that her doctor considered her cured.

