Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey injured after tripping over dog

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has been injured in an accident involving her dog.

Ivey, 75, was injured Tuesday after tripping over her dog, Missy. The governor suffered a shoulder injury and will be wearing a sling during her recovery.

Ivey says the shoulder injury won’t slow her down. She also said Missy is doing fine. The governor sent out a notice addressing the injury following the accident.

“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!” – Gov. Kay Ivey

Earlier this month, Ivey was given a clean bill of health after undergoing radiation to treat a small cancerous spot on one her of lungs.

