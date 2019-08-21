Alabama Governor Kay Ivey prepares for Alabama’s bicentennial celebration

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke at Wallace Community College today in Eufaula to get residents excited for 200th birthday of Alabama.

Alabama will have their bicentennial on December 14th. Several presentations were on display at the college that highlight monumental moments in Alabama’s history. Some of the presentations were from three schools in Eufaula.

Eufaula primary, elementary and high school all received a $2,000 grant to support a year-long project designed to strengthen connections between campuses and their community with the help of the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative.

Governor Kay Ivey says she’s a huge advocate of educating students in Alabama and for the next 200 years she would like to see more school funding to help students.

“My centennial is a unique event in itself, for 200 years, and education is always on the top priority for me because our workforce depends on it and so our quality of our education, K-12, is very important and we’re making strides to improve them,” Ivey said.

Ivey says