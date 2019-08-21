Alabama governor Kay Ivey stresses the importance of the 2020 census

During a news conference, Kay Ivey addressed the upcoming bicentennial anniversary for Alabama and she says for the next 200 years she wants to see more funding come to Alabama.

Census data determines not only how many congressional seats a state gets, but how much federal money is being allocated to go towards services in the state. Governor Ivey says it’s important to stress the importance of making sure everyone is accounted for.

“If we turn out at the rate we did in 2000 we will lose two congressional seats and lots of federal money. If we turn again like did in 2010 we’ll lose one seat and lots of money, so the goal is to have eighty percent participation on the upcoming census,” Ivey said.

The US 2010 Census determined that there were nearly 5 million people living in Alabama. Ivey says there has been so many monumental moments in the first 200 years and she would love to see that continue.